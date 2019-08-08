Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

NYSE VALE opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Vale had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Vale by 338.7% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vale by 360.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 19.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

