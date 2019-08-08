V Systems (VSYS) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001965 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $409.04 million and $16.81 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V Systems has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00258974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.88 or 0.01218874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00019907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00091978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000401 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,680,329,053 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,470,589 coins. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

