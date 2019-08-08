USDQ (USDQ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $145,283.00

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $145,283.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant (QNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00359360 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000062 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006096 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001026 BTC.

USDQ Token Profile

USDQ (USDQ) is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,508,806 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

