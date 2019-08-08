Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Uniti Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 17,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,924. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10. Uniti Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $261.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.