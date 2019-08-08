United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Stock Position Decreased by Monroe Bank & Trust MI

Monroe Bank & Trust MI cut its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4,374.6% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 716,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,342,000 after purchasing an additional 700,891 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 47.0% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 194,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $583,281.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.81. 1,249,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,174,050. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $100.48 and a 52-week high of $144.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.69. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

