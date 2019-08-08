Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.06. 57,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,069. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Unilever has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.