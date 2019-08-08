Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s (RARE) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RARE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $59.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.77. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $75,399.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,138,000 after acquiring an additional 268,551 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,859,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,944,000 after acquiring an additional 387,118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,749,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,330,000 after acquiring an additional 471,955 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,013,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,706,000 after acquiring an additional 63,118 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

