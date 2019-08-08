UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd (LON:UKCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $83.80. UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at $83.60, with a volume of 738,421 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is 0.98%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

