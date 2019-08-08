UChain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,816.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. UChain has a total market cap of $319,242.00 and approximately $26,816.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UChain has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One UChain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00258598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.01201967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019181 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00090554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001970 BTC.

UChain Token Profile

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem . The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

