UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Societe Generale set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €51.92 ($60.37).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €38.79 ($45.10) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. Covestro has a 12 month low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 12 month high of €81.20 ($94.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

