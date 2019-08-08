Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.39 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) released its earnings results on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE UBER traded up $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,749,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,573,770. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.36.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

