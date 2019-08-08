U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. U.S. Auto Parts Network shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 303 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $5.00 price target on U.S. Auto Parts Network and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $74.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lev Peker acquired 89,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $89,869.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Kanen acquired 247,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $240,182.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,308.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 906,612 shares of company stock valued at $899,923. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,940,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 154,051 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

