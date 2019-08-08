Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.75-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $43-43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.89 billion.Tyson Foods also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TSN opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $49.77 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Standpoint Research cut Tyson Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.52.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $996,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,532 shares of company stock worth $11,238,896 in the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

