Typerium Achieves Market Cap of $4.29 Million (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Typerium token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded up 188.9% against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $7,927.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00262028 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.01216629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00020148 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00092384 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002002 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,616,075,166 tokens. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

