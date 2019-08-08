Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 10,437 Shares of Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $422,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $406,340.64.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 487 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $17,342.07.

On Thursday, June 20th, Robert Kaiden sold 7,491 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $268,177.80.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Kaiden sold 3,796 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $135,517.20.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $43.48. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $841.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Twitter in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Twitter to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Twitter to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Twitter by 265.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

