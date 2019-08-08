Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Bought by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,438 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Twin Disc by 606.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Twin Disc by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Twin Disc by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Twin Disc by 115.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWIN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 2,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,306. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.54.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

