Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Up 6.3% After Insider Buying Activity

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $131.68 and last traded at $131.68, 4,709,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average session volume of 4,206,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.90.

Specifically, COO George Hu sold 7,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $992,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elena A. Donio sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $202,975.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,548.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,011,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $123.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Twilio to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 264.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,482,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,865,000 after buying an additional 2,526,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 26.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,956,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,268,000 after buying an additional 1,034,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,743,000 after buying an additional 894,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,816,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 85.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 981,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after purchasing an additional 451,651 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

