Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt Purchases 8,500 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.78 per share, with a total value of $1,043,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TWLO opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 1.17. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Twilio to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $2,084,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $3,927,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $782,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Twilio by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

