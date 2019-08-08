Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.68. 2,737,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $111,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $197,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Boston Scientific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.20 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.91.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

