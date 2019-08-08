Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 13.1% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 31.6% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter.

BMV SHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.61.

