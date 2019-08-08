Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $1.58 Million in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 32,527 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $67.98. 4,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.47. Oxford Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

