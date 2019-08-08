Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Shares in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.9% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,581,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,186,000 after buying an additional 7,610,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,693,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 87.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,998,000 after buying an additional 2,254,092 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 111.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,401,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 1,794,176 shares during the period. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $15,236,000.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CZR. Nomura downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Shares of CZR stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 312,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,710,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.23.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.