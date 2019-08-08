Tuttle Tactical Management Buys New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 1.6% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.1% in the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 463,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 41.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 482,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.90. 72,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.54. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $54.36 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In other news, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $38,454.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,159 shares of company stock worth $2,572,746. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.12.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

