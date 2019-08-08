Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,619. The company has a market cap of $585.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $958.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TPC shares. DA Davidson raised Tutor Perini from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tutor Perini from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,594,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,357,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,200 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.