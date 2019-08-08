Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. Tutor Perini also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,619. The company has a market cap of $585.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. Tutor Perini has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $958.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,594,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,357,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,200 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
