TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $392.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.80 million.

NASDAQ:TTEC traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,443. TTEC has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on TTEC from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other TTEC news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 25,317 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $987,363.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 35,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,067 shares of company stock worth $2,379,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in TTEC in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 513.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 322.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

