Trustcore Financial Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

NYSE TDOC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 293,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,700. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $140,433.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,174.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 13,753 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $976,325.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,957.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,248. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.47.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.