Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,711,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

