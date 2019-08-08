Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,001,000 after acquiring an additional 90,392 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $302.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.22. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $234.99 and a 1 year high of $310.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $302.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.17.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

