Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 700 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,367,000 after buying an additional 25,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.71. 238,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.02. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.80.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.88 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

