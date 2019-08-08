Trust Co. of Vermont Has $283,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,873,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 572,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,476,000 after purchasing an additional 252,396 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 756.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,240,000 after purchasing an additional 162,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,375. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.81. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

