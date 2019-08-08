Trust Co. of Vermont Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.55. 657,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,945. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $144.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 102.50%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.93.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 20,210 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $2,602,845.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,004 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,926 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

