Trust Co. of Vermont Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.67.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.11. The company had a trading volume of 245,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $314.08 and a one year high of $414.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, with a total value of $55,249.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $155,435.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

