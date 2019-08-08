Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 307 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,317,000 after buying an additional 1,616,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 690,823 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,787,000 after acquiring an additional 411,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,521,000 after buying an additional 306,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 29.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,420,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,851.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $973,502.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,379 shares of company stock worth $16,502,190. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABC traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.22. 637,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.92. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

