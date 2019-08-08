Trust Co. of Oklahoma Reduces Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.44. The stock had a trading volume of 834,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.08.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $1,652,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,333.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.30, for a total transaction of $2,512,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,831. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Gabelli cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.78.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

