TrueFlip Price Tops $0.21 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $42,338.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00265313 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.01209767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00019617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00091445 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip launched on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

