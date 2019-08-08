Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tronox had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.02. 196,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.82.

In other Tronox news, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,305.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 34,027 shares of company stock worth $349,315. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROX. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

