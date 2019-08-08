Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.00 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 0.17%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

TROX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.82. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

In related news, Chairman Jeffry N. Quinn acquired 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 266,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,224. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,027 shares of company stock valued at $349,315. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 target price on Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

