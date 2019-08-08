Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BBOX traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 143.10 ($1.87). The company had a trading volume of 8,116,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.71. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05).

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th.

BBOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.87) price target (down from GBX 153 ($2.00)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.