Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of BBOX traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 143.10 ($1.87). 8,116,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.71. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBOX shares. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 143 ($1.87) price objective (down from GBX 153 ($2.00)) on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

