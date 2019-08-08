Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.41 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) by GBX (0.09) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of BBOX traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 143.10 ($1.87). 8,116,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.71. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.
Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile
Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.
See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.