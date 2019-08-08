Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trinseo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinseo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinseo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.14.

TSE stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 544,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,698. Trinseo has a one year low of $32.43 and a one year high of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $468,116.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $606,941.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $193,970.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at $610,757.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

