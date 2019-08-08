Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,751,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $179,888,000 after buying an additional 192,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $41,498,000. FMR LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CNX Resources by 291.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,138,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 79,739 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.99. 118,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. CNX Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $605.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson bought 10,000 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 35,400 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $249,924.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 497,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,489,382 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

