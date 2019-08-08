Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $237,000 Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,146,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,726,000 after acquiring an additional 492,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,135,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,390,000 after purchasing an additional 308,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 119.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,471,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,424 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,541,000 after purchasing an additional 472,005 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.9% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,864,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,005,000 after purchasing an additional 282,643 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 16,848 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total transaction of $2,169,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,021.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 6,986 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $887,361.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,704 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,487 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.31. The company had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,429. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.37. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

