Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,666 iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.40. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

