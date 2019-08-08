TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.70), Morningstar.com reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.
TA opened at $14.68 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.
