TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.70), Morningstar.com reports. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TA opened at $14.68 on Thursday. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 227,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 173,738 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

