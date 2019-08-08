Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $59.50. Transense Technologies shares last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 3,989 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Transense Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 63.90.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAWsense and Translogik. The company offers tire management solutions for the mining, earth-moving, and construction environments, which include wireless tire temperature and pressure monitoring systems, tread depth, and pressure and temperature data collection tools for truck, bus, and off-the-road vehicle tire inspections; and radio frequency identification tags, patches, and UHF readers for tires and general asset tracking.

