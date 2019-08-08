Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI) Trading 92.3% Higher

Shares of Transatlantic Capital Inc (OTCMKTS:TACI) traded up 92.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07.

About Transatlantic Capital (OTCMKTS:TACI)

Transatlantic Capital Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify opportunities in commercial properties in the retail, office, and industrial sectors throughout the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as ACRO Inc and changed its name to Transatlantic Capital Inc in May 2014.

