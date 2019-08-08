TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.07

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.07 and last traded at $90.05, with a volume of 33863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.97.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $345,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,073.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $568,017.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,573.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,180. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $35,170,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $20,513,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at $7,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 152,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 80,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,253,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,405,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.