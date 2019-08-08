TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP Sells $730,231.38 in Stock

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) VP David Cushen sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $730,231.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BLD opened at $90.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.15. TopBuild had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $660.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 70.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 542.0% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 685.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on TopBuild to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.