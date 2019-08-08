Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Posts Earnings Results

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tivity Health updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.14-2.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:TVTY traded up $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $18.31. 2,420,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.52.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. Craig Hallum began coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Tivity Health by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 88,543 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tivity Health by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tivity Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

