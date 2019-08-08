ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €11.20 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TKA. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThyssenKrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.17 ($21.13).

Shares of FRA:TKA traded up €0.37 ($0.43) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €10.88 ($12.65). 4,257,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ThyssenKrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.76.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

